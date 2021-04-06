U.S. Navy medic shoots two people at business park, is killed on base

A Navy medic went on a shooting rampage, critically wounding two people at a Maryland business park before being shot and killed at an army base nearby, according to U.S. Navy officials.

The Associated Press reported that the man showed up at a business at the Riverside Tech Park in Frederick, Maryland and began shooting, with people running away from the gunfire.

According to Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando it was not clear if the shooting happened indoors or outdoors.

After he shot two people, the medic got into his vehicle and drove 10 minutes to Fork Detrick. Once at the base, he drove through an entrance gate before being confronted on a road where he was shot by personnel, who were notified of who he was. He died of his injuries.

Frederick police had given them advance notice, “so we knew that he was out there,” base spokeswoman Lanessa Hill told AP.

A statement released at the time by the Navy mentioned an “active shooter incident” at the base involving “U.S. sailors” and that the shooter who was a Navy medic at the base had been killed during the shooting.

The two victims of the shooter were crucially wounded and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe," Lando said, according to CBS News.