Netanyahu: Stop the personal boycotts

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the Likud faction for its first meeting Tuesday evening after the inauguration of the 24th Knesset. At the beginning of the meeting he referred to his acceptance of the mandate to form the next government.

"Today, the President of the State entrusted me with the task of forming the government thanks to more than a million Likud voters who established us as the largest party against another party," Netanyahu noted at the beginning of the meeting.

The Prime Minister called on the various Knesset factions to allow the formation of a government, and to stop the personal boycotts against him which has contributed to the paralysis of the political system.

"I will establish a strong government, not a government of paralysis but a government of action," he said, adding: "In order to form a government, the personal boycotts must be stopped."

Netanyahu went on to enumerate the tasks facing the government he intends to establish, including bringing in tens of millions of vaccines, achieving additional peace agreements, promoting the economy, combating the Iranian threat, and preventing a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.