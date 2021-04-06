Confusion after Jewish family is asked to leave flight

A video surfaced on social media and has gone viral featuring a Jewish family being asked to to leave a Spirit Airline flight from Orlando to Atlantic City. The family claimed it was asked to leave the flight because their toddler was not wearing a mask. According to Spirit Airline's website, children under the age of 2 years old are exempt from wearing masks.

Confusion and speculation were later raised regarding the details of the incident. According to Spirit Airline's website, children under the age of 2 years old are exempt. The Post Millennial reported that the family was kicked off of the flight after their young child was eating without a mask.

Following public backlash, with claims the mother of the family is pregnant, the airline released a statement claiming "the flight was delayed due to adults who did not comply with the federal mask requirement. We allowed the Guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance". According to the statement the family was allowed to continue to their destination after cooler tempers prevailed.

Later on pictures of a male flight attendant being escorted from the plane. Strangely enough, the viral video featured a female flight attendant arguing with the family. The airline de-boarded the entire flight, only to later return the passengers to their seats. The father in the incident said one flight attendant did not reboard the plane.

According to Business Insider, Spirit Airlines said the crew was swapped out but did not clarify if that was standard protocol for scenarios such as this.