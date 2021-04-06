Percent of positive coronavirus tests rises to 0.7%

A total of 375 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Monday, data from Israel's Health Ministry showed.

The new cases represent 0.7% of the 55,508 test results received on Monday - up from 0.6% on Sunday.

Ministry data also showed that of Israel's 5,042 active coronavirus cases, 319 patients are in serious condition, of whom 195 are in critical condition and 175 are on ventilators.

Five people died Monday of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 6,253.

So far, 5,277,886 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,861,451 have received the second dose as well.