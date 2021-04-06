Together, Against Forgetting: Our 6 Million to light a candle for every name

Yom HaShoa 5781: The tradition of lighting the candles by Our 6 Million non-profit began in 2013 and since, over four and a half million personal candles have been lit. The label offers a glimpse into the LIFE of ONE of the individuals who perished - by reading about the person on the label and then scanning the QR code to learn even more about the person.

The event will be co-hosted by Our 6 Million and Adopt-A-Safta non-profits will recognise the identities of six people who perished by lighting personal memorial candles in their memory, followed by a holocaust survivor witness testimony.

Additionally, all are encouraged to create a custom label in memory of one’s own family members who perished, on the Our 6 Million website. By lighting a personal memorial candle every Holocaust Remembrance Day, we will individually and collectively keep their memory alive for generations.

“The Nazis aspired to rob the perished of their identity", Alicia Kaylie Yacoby ,Our 6 Million founder, told Arutz Sheva. "Focusing our remembrance on their lives and accomplishments not only honors them, it creates a personal connection between them and ourselves, as individuals, no different from us.”