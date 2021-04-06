Mazel Tov: Duolingo introduces Yiddish course

Duolingo, the online language learning app, is set to launch its 40th language: Yiddish.

According to Jewish Insider, the new Yiddish course was developed over the span of five years, while adding features of pronunciation and script as well as making use of the service of real speakers due to the lack of the use of language.

The course will guide students through speaking, reading and writing the richly expressive language that originated with Jews in Central and Eastern Europe and served as their main language for centuries.

The Yiddish course was created by contributors representing the three major Yiddish dialects and from a variety of backgrounds, from a civil engineer who grew up speaking Yiddish at home to three Gen Z’ers (those born after 1997) inspired by their heritage to carry on the tradition, according to a Duolingo spokesperson.

Duolingo started its private beta on 30 November 2011, and accumulated a waiting list of more than 300,000 users. On 19 June 2012, Duolingo launched for the general public. Duolingo launched its Hebrew course in 2016. To date, about 900,000 have registered to learn that language, which a Duolingo spokesperson stated is a good estimate for what the company expects of its Yiddish program.