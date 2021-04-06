Liberman: End Netanyahu's time in office

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday evening commented on his meeting with President Reuven Rivlin in which he recommended Yair Lapid for Prime Minister.

"As Yisrael Beytenu promised during the election that it would recommend the candidate of the party that would bring the most seats, so we did today with the President,” he said.

“In our meeting today, I emphasized that if another candidate from the bloc of change has a greater chance of forming a government, it will not be a problem for us.”

“The deep political crisis in which Israel finds itself today is a result of Prime Minister Netanyahu failing four times to form a government and not being willing to vacate his seat in favor of another candidate from the Likud," continued Liberman.

"Once Netanyahu begins to prioritize the interest of the State of Israel over his interests, the Likud party will be able to form a government without problems.”

“The result of Netanyahu's survival attempts is that Israel is the only country in the world without a budget for more than two years, that there are negotiations between Iran and the superpowers these days, when no one counts Israel and hardly updates it, the intensification of Hamas and Hezbollah continues at an unprecedented pace and there is a complete disconnect between the Prime Minister's Office and the King's Palace in Amman."

Liberman added, "This is in addition to the failed management of the coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis, more than 6,000 deaths, more than 600,000 unemployed, a deficit of 174 billion shekels and a 40% increase in the number of businesses that filed for insolvency.”

"The situation we have reached, both politically and administratively, requires the end of Netanyahu's term as soon as possible," he concluded.