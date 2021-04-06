Uni of Connecticut to hold rally against campus Jew hatred

Following a series of recent anti-Semitic incidents at the University of Connecticut (UConn), a rally was held Monday afternoon in support of Jewish students.

UConn President Tom Katsouleas said in a letter that with several incidents of anti-Semitic conduct and speech occurring on campus, UConn’s “disappointment is only matched by our concern.”

Some of the incidents occurred over Passover weekend.

“Any such attack on students, faculty, or staff members is totally unacceptable and has no place at this University,” Katsouleas wrote.

The letter mentioned anti-Semitic graffiti found on a building opposite the Hillel office and offensive comments.

The rally’s purpose is to condemn Jew hatred and other hateful acts that have also been occurring on campus, and to raise awareness of the issue of hate and how it effects students and staff.

UConn officials also made resources available to students who are in need of support, reported Eyewitness News3.

On Monday, UConn released a statement condemning acts of anti-Semitism.

The statement said, “The University condemns these acts of anti-Semitism in the strongest of terms, and shares the anger and disgust expressed by members of our community. UConn Police and others are actively investigating the incidents, and the University has been reaching out to offer support to affected students, employees and organizations, including at UConn Hillel.”

It is still unclear whether any suspects have been identified in the incidents.