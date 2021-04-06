The Jewish Federations of North America plans celebrity packed global celebration

On Thursday, April 15th at 7 PM ET, The Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and additional partners will host a one-hour virtual event to mark Israel’s 73rd Independence Day. The event will begin with a farewell address by Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, and include a look back on his legacy as the Jewish State’s 10th President.

The event is set to feature special appearances by Linoy Ashram, 2021 Olympic rhythmic gymnast sensation, gold medalist at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, and first Israeli to win the gold medal in the Individual All-Around Event at the 2020 European Championships as well as Marhu Teferi, 2021 Olympic marathon runner and holder of Israeli records in both the half-marathon and marathon.as they prepare to make their way to Tokyo this summer.

Mark Wilf, Minnesota Vikings Owner and Chair of JFNA Board of Trustees will give welcoming remarks and discuss how his passions for sports, Israel and the Jewish community connect.

The event will a host number of celebrities: Amar’e Stoudemire, six-time NBA All-Star and player development assistant for the Brooklyn Net for a virtual 73-hoops challenge with the students of the National Hillel Basketball Tournament.

Noa Tishby, Israeli actress and producer of the Emmy-winning drama “In Treatment” on HBO will offer greetings and discussion regarding her new book.



Yonina, the Israeli-American husband and wife musical duo will give a performance.



Agnes Keleti, a 100-year-old Hungarian-Israeli gymnast and Holocaust survivor with ten Olympic medals will share her story.

"We are thrilled to join together to support this celebration of Israel with our friends from across the globe," Rebecca Dinar, Spokeswoman for The Jewish Federations of North America, said to Arutz Sheva. "We will sing together, highlight remarkable athletes and share stories of resilience and fortitude. Join us!"