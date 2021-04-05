Watch: PM Benjamin Netanyahu ushered into court amid high security as trial begins
Netanyahu's corruption trial began today as Prime Minister continued to claim innocence.
Tags: Netanyahu Trial
Netanyahu and Likud MKs
Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Watch: PM Benjamin Netanyahu ushered into court amid high security as trial begins
