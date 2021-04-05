Teen girl hospitalized with suspected rabies

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva on suspicion of contracting rabies after she travelled with a puppy that was not vaccinated against the disease.

Due to suspicion that the puppy may have been infected with rabies, the Health Ministry is asking anyone who may have been in contact with the dog since March 18 to contact the health offices in his area to ascertain if they need to receive a rabies shot.

The dog is mostly brown with white fur around its lower neck, its belly, and its legs. The girl traveled with it across many areas of the country.

The puppy stayed for a while in the area of ​​Jerusalem and Ramallah.