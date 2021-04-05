102-year-old man to light Independence Day torch

Yaish Giat, a 102-year-old native of Yemen, will light a beacon at the lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl on Independence Day eve next week.

Giat owns a spice shop in Ashkelon where he prepares natural medicines according to the Maimonides method.

"We are pleased to announce to Yaish Giat that he has been chosen to light a beacon on the 73rd Independence Day of the State of Israel," the ministers in charge of organizing the ceremony, Miri Regev and Hili Tropper, said.

"Yaish symbolizes the pioneering, influential and overflowing immigration of all Yemenite Jewry to Israel. His natural and traditional spices, made with true love, along with being a volunteer and writer, express the virtues of Israeli brotherhood," they stated.