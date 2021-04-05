Calls for removal of Scottish National Party candidate who compared Theresa May to Hitler

A candidate for the Scottish National Party running in upcoming elections has been harshly criticized by Jewish groups for comparing former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s dismissal of a Scottish independence referendum to Hitler’s actions in perpetrating the Holocaust.

Stephanie Callaghan, who is a candidate in Uddingston and Bellshill, and sixth on the party’s regional list, made the controversial tweet in 2017.

She tweeted, “Tory propaganda provides a window into future plans: stamp on democracy. Hitler did same: set scene 4 Jewish Holocaust to lower opposition.”

The offensive tweet has since been removed.

Jewish activists called the remarks “disgraceful and wounding,” according to the Scottish Sun newspaper.

The comment was described as “disgusting” by Conservative party candidate Annie Wells, in an interview with the Scottish Sun.

“It’s… out of order for someone standing for election. An apology won’t cut it for such a vile remark. The SNP should have removed this candidate immediately," she said.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement, “There is no comparison between political tensions in the UK today and Nazi Germany’s systematic destruction of democracy and murder of six million Jewish men, women and children.”