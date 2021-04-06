Will COVID cause cancellation of rescheduled Tokyo Olympics?

With the pandemic still ongoing, there has been talk about whether the already delayed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned this July.

Still officially referred to as the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, and postponed from March 2020, the event was launched several weeks ago in a small ceremony that was socially distanced.

Over the next 100 days, 10,000 torch bearers will run with the Olympic torch across Japan until they reach the opening ceremony on July 23. However, some experts are worried that the rescheduled games will face the exact same hurdles that postponed the event last spring.

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have stated that they are intent on holding the 2020 Summer Games this summer, and will make adjustments as necessary to ensure safety.

NPR reported in January that 80% of Japanese polled think that the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled.

Those calling for the Games to be cancelled believe that the event could be a “global superspreader” event, according to Yahoo News. On the other hand, those who are pushing for the event to go forward, state that a cancellation would mean billions in lost revenue that could have a lasting negative repercussion on the Japanese economy.

Many changes will take place from the usual Olympics. Spectators from outside Japan will not be allowed to attend events. Masks will be worn. There will be temperature checks. Athletes will not be allowed to socialize with athletes from other countries. There will be no vaccination requirement.

“As currently constructed, the Olympics have become more trouble than they’re worth. Perhaps a cancellation this year will scale back aspirations for future Games and slow their escalating, increasingly destructive cost,” Will Leitch said in an interview with New York Magazine.

Israel has competed as a nation at the Summer Olympics since 1952. During the 2016 Games, Israel won two bronze medals.