Coronavirus infection coefficient rises to 0.71

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 194 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed on Sunday, out of 32,880 test results received.

The new figures show that 0.6% of coronavirus tests were positive, and placed the infection coefficient at 0.71 - a rise from 0.64 last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 834,446 cases of coronavirus, and 6,243 deaths from the virus. The country currently has 5,232 active cases, of which 490 are hospitalized and just 17 are in coronavirus hotels.

Of those hospitalized, 327 are in serious condition, including 199 in critical condition and 167 on ventilators.

A total 5,269,052 Israelis have received the first coronavirus vaccine, and 4,839,840 of them have received the second dose as well.