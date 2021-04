Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas departed from Ramallah Monday afternoon shortly after two Jordanian helicopters landed outside of the Muqata compound in Ramallah.

The helicopter flight to Jordan is the first leg in Abbas' journey from Ramallah to Germany, where he is set to undergo a series of medical exams, Kan reported Monday afternoon.

The exams are said to be routine followup checks required periodically due to a surgery Abbas underwent several years ago.