An Hatzolah Ambulance was hit by a vehicle around 3 p.m. ET Sunday, causing it to flip on its side in the Flatlands section of the borough at the intersection of Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue, according to NYPD and FDNY officials.

According to the Yeshiva World News, the 95 year-old woman being transported was in cardiac arrest prior to the crash with CPR being performed.

Eight people needed medical attention but their injuries were considered minor, the FDNY spokesperson said.