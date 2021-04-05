Still Dreaming: recalling the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As the 53rd anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. is commemorated today, the AJC (American Jewish Committee) stated via Facebook that ‘It was one of the darkest days in U.S. history. We honor his legacy and heed his call for justice, equality, and freedom for all’.

Prominent figures from around the political sphere have raised awareness to King’s legacy via social media, such as Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tammy Duckworth and Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Bobby Kennedy, who announced Dr. King’s death to a crowd at Indianapolis in 1968.

Vice president Kamala Harris: 'Dr. King spent his life fighting for economic and racial justice. His legacy and vision endure as we continue the fight in our own time'.

King’s visionary dream energized many Jewish people to take action to help end discrimination and to help make America a more perfect union for all its citizens regardless of race or religion.

He is also attributed with having said, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking anti-Semitism,” in response to a student who had attacked Zionism during a dinner event with Dr. King in 1968.