COVID Czar: Things are looking good, but masks are still a must

Israel’s coronavirus statistics paint a largely positive picture regarding the decline of the pandemic, the country’s coronavirus czar said Monday morning.

In an interview with Radio 103FM, Nachman Ash said the condition of the pandemic is improving and the outlook is positive.

“Overall, the situation is very good,” said Ash.

Nevertheless, Ash emphasized that the requirement for wearing masks outdoors must be maintained for the time being.

Regarding mass gatherings during Independence Day next week, Ash said major events would be open only to the vaccinated, those with recovery certificates, or recent negative COVID tests.

“The events will be held under the green code regulations; we can’t have events will unvaccinated young people on a large scale. The time has not yet come for such events.”

Turning to the education system, Ash said that studies would continue for the time being under the capsule method, with classes broken down in to small, separate groups.

“We want to do things responsibly and gradually. All of the schools are open, everyone is learning, but there are still capsules, and we want to see what happens over the next ten days after we ended capsules for third graders.”