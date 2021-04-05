Three women seriously injured in traffic accident

Four people were injured Sunday in a collision between an empty bus and a private vehicle at Komemiyut Junction.

Three of the victims, women in their twenties, were seriously injured in the accident, which occurred on Highway 40. The fourth, a man of approximately 45 years of age, suffered moderate injuries.

The victims were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA), and thereafter transferred to hospitals.

MDA paramedic Yisrael Lugassi recalled: "The three victims who were seriously injured were trapped in the overturned vehicle, conscious and suffering [injuries] on all areas of their bodies. While extracting them, we provided medical treatment."

"One of the women was transferred via mobile ICU to Soroka Medical Center, and two others were transferred via an MDA helicopter which landed in the stadium in Kiryat Gat.

"The driver of the bus, who was moderately wounded was transferred to Barzilai Medical Center."

Also on Sunday night, a seven-vehicle accident in Jerusalem left two dead and seven injured. Initially, there had been eight injured and one pedestrian dead, but one of those injured succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll from the accident to two.