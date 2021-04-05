Haredim to ask Rivlin: Convince Sa'ar to join right-wing government

Representatives of the United Torah Judaism party who will meet with President Reuven Rivlin on Monday will recommend Binyamin Netanyahu for Prime Minister but will also demand that Rivlin persuade Gideon Sa'ar to join the pro-Netanyahu bloc.

The haredim plan to tell the President that he was elected thanks to the votes of the right and the haredim and now he must act for those who elected him.

Deputy Minister Uri Maklev of UTJ told Israel Hayom journalist Yehuda Shlezinger, "Just as the President acted for national unity, he should now work toward a right-wing unity government."

"He is committed to whoever elected him President, he was not elected by the left. Gideon Sa'ar, who worked for Rivlin's election as President, came to ensure the votes of the right-wing parties and haredi parties, and now is the time to act in the interests of those who elected him," Maklev added.