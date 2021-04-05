Sa'ar: We will not support Netanyahu, we will work to form a government of change

The chairman of the New Hope Party, Gideon Sa'ar, announced on Sunday night that he will not join a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu, and spoke about his intention to form a "government of change".

"We will not join or support a Netanyahu-led government, and we will work with all our might to form a government of change in the State of Israel. That is what I am doing these days. I am working to the best of my ability to form a government of change that will replace Netanyahu," Sa'ar said at a conference of his activists from his party.

"We want to form a reconciliation government, which will reconnect the parts of this nation in which we are all brothers. We want a government that restores values ​​of telling the truth, of honesty and of integrity in public life. Of keeping your promises. Of respect for others, both for the political opponent and for the political partner, to respect him," Sa'ar added.

Ahead of the start of the process of recommendations to the President of candidates for Prime Minister, the New Hope chairman stressed, "No matter how much pressure, nothing will change. They say 'let's form a right-wing government' - we say rather, choose whoever you want. But there is one thing you will not be able to do - to force Netanyahu on us."