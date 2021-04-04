'Shiloh brought so much happiness and love into the world'

The parents of a three-year-old boy killed in a traffic accident last Friday eulogized their son Sunday, calling him a source of 'happiness and love'.

Shiloh Sa'ad was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a car when he ran into a street to reach his father, after he spotted his father leaving a store near his home in Kfar Maimon in southwestern Israel.

"I feel lucky to have raised him for three and a half years," said Shiloh's mother, Liel, in an interview with Channel 12.

"He was a gift God gave us, but now we're only left to remember and mourn. He was a child who brought so much happiness and love to us and to his siblings. He sang on the Seder Night 'Ma Nishtana' with his siblings."

"I don't blame him and I'm not angry with him. I'm thinking about the driver and his wife - I feel bad for them."

Liron, Shiloh's father, also spoke with Channel 12 about his son's death.

"He was a very loving child, he would hug a lot. 'Mommy, I love you. Mommy, dear.'"