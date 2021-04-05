End of Passover at the Gur study hall: First gathering in over a year

More than 10,000 Hasidim participated in celebrations following the last day of Passover in the study hall of the Rebbe of Gur in Jerusalem.

In the early hours of the morning, thousands of Hasidic boys and young men got up for an unusual study session during which they recited from memory from their Torah studies.

During the unique study session, the Rebbe went to the study hall for a few minutes to take in the rare spectacle.

In the afternoon, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, a 'Tish' (celebratory gathering) was held among the Hasidim.

The event lasted an hour and a quarter, a longer time than usual, at the end of which thousands of Hasidim recited the well-known song "Hasal Siddur Pesach" (this is the end of the Passover seder) and said goodbye with the blessing of "Shavua Tov " (have a good week).