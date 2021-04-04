Labor chair: Gantz strikes again

Labpr party chairwoman Merav Michaeli strongly criticized Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz over reports he is considering sitting in a government with Binyamin Netanyahu again.

Michaeli responded to a speech Gantz gave last night at Mimouna celebrations in which he did not categorically rule out sitting in a government with Netanyahu.

"Gantz strikes twice, again preparing the ground to steal your votes," Michaeli wrote on Twitter Sunday.

She said, "Under the warning of an 'extreme right-wing government without a counterbalance that will protect the citizens,' he no longer undertakes not to sit under Netanyahu."

"There are 61 seats that voted against Netanyahu, let's just form a government with them, before Gantz makes Bibi king again," the chairwoman of the Labor Party added.