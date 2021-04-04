Health Ministry: Over 400 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 416 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Friday, as well as 48 new cases since midnight Saturday morning.

Of the 33,865 coronavirus test results received Friday, 1.3% were positive.

According to the Ministry, Israel currently has 6,086 active coronavirus cases around the country. Of those, 351 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition, including 197 who are in critical condition and 177 who are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,236 people have died of the virus, including 14 on Friday and three so far on Saturday.

A total of 5,256,540 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and of them 4,815,283 have received their second dose as well.