PM Netanyahu's tempting offer to Naftali Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has offered Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett to be prime minister in rotation, as well as entry into the Likud party with significant power, News 12 reported.

Netanyahu's office has denied this report, saying there was never any offer for Bennett to serve as prime minister in rotation.

According to the report, Netanyahu explained to Bennett how much of a nightmare the rotation with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) was for him, and how the arrangement did not allow him to accomplish anything.

During the Friday meeting, Netanyahu attempted to show Bennett how a small number of right-wing seats within a leftist government would be a nightmare for Yamina. According to Netanyahu, if Bennett joined a government led by Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid, it would be political hell for Bennett, and the government would be very short-lived, leading to Bennett's own political collapse.

According to the report, Netanyahu offered to remain prime minister for a year to a year and a half, after which he would transfer the reigns to Bennett. This would mean that Bennett would approach the next election cycle as prime minister and with significant support from within the Likud itself.