Arabs riot violently near Jewish town

Dozens of Arab rioters on Saturday ascended the Egoz Hill near the Jewish town of Neria in the Binyamin Region, destroying equipment and violently attacking local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the Arabs were at the site for an extended period of time, burning equipment belonging to those on the hill, as well as Judaica and tefillin (phylacteries).

One resident who attempted to stop the rioters at the entrance to his home was violently attacked and thrown on the floor.

According to witnesses, IDF forces arriving at the scene chose to refrain from arresting the rioters, despite the fact that their faces were revealed.

Instead, the soldiers worked only to distance the rioters from the area. This, despite the fact that the local residents begged the soldiers to at least detain the Arabs who had been rioting.