US Sec. Blinken tells Israeli FM: 'Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal freedoms'

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke Friday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White), State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

In a statement, Price said that "the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security challenges, humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, and the normalization of relations with Arab and Muslim majority countries."

"The Secretary emphasized the Administration's belief that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy.

"The Secretary reiterated the United States' strong commitment to Israel and its security and looks forward to strengthening all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas turned down a phone call from Blinken six weeks ago, insisting that US President Joe Biden call him instead of Blinken.