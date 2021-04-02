CDC: Fully vaccinated people can safely travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that fully vaccinated people can safely travel, The Hill reported.

The agency added that fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before or after domestic travel unless the destination requires it.

People should still wear a mask while they travel, the agency said, and people should get tested three to five days after international travel, given the increased risk of virus variants internationally.

Unvaccinated people are still advised not to travel, the CDC said.

"CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19," the agency said in the guidance.

"CDC will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated, as rates of COVID-19 change, and as additional scientific evidence becomes available," it added.

The new guidance comes as the country makes steady progress on vaccinations but as rising cases, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest, pose a short-term threat.

Almost 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC figures, and more than 56 million are fully vaccinated.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)