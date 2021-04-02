Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in southern Israel

Three-year-old Shilo Sa’ad was killed on Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Moshav Kfar Maimon in the Sdot Negev Regional Council in southern Israel.

The toddler, a resident of Moshav Shokeda, was playing in a playground with friends and waiting for his father who was supposed to pick him up.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler saw his father arriving with the car and ran towards him. Another vehicle, driven by a 30-year-old resident of the moshav, hit him.

Sa’ad was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he was later pronounced dead.

He is survived by his parents and five siblings.

