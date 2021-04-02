Save Har Kesef family

In one moment, the holiday became a disaster. The family trip of the late Rabbi Chaim Har Kesef became a funeral procession.

The dear and beloved father who until yesterday was a man of great kindness and helped everyone who turned to him kindly, at the height of his blossoming in a moment, went to a world that is all good. Horrible.

Just need to help them !!!

Think of the young widow, who, in one moment, her life had completely changed, became a widow and mother of six orphans whose father would no longer be able to lead them to the canopy. Six orphans sitting at home crying...

We have no words to comfort her! Her late husband was almost the sole breadwinner in the house. With his death, the family is left destitute. Her 17-year-old daughter was injured in a horrific accident and hospitalized in a serious condition, she does not know how to deal with this terrible rift, and we must help her.

Her late husband left huge debts of hundreds of thousands of shekels as a result of loans he took out to finance the many acts of her kindness. Now everything is going to fall on her small and broken shoulders!

This is no longer a normal case that can be moved on. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. A benefactor who has always helped others and was involved in saving lives needs our help for his dear family so that God forbid they not collapse.

Her crying and the tears flowing from her eyes do not give rest all the time.

We must enlist!

Just need to help them !!!

All contributions are Tax-deductible