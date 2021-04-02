Taiwan: Train crash leaves at least 51 dead

At least 51 people were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed in Taiwan, just north of Hualien.

The accident occurred Friday as the Taroko Express train was traveling from Taipei to Taitung, on Taiwan's southeast coast. With part of the train still inside a tunnel, it collided with a truck that had slid off a road, partially derailing and hitting the tunnel walls.

Taiwan's National Fire Service confirmed that 51 had died and added that 66 people had been sent to hospital. According to local news reports, the train driver is among those who died.

The train, which had eight cars, was initially expected to have approximately 350 people on board at the time of the crash, NBC News quoted the Fire Department as saying. Other reports, quoted by BBC, put the number closer to 500 passengers.

According to the country's Central News Agency, the truck is suspected to have slid off the road outside the tunnel and fallen into the train's path.

In a tweet, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote: "In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."