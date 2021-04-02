Health Ministry: 1% of coronavirus tests come back positive

Israel confirmed 331 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Ministry data showed.

The new cases represent 1.0% of the 35,768 coronavirus test results received that same day - a drop from Wednesday's 1.3%.

As of Friday morning, 368 coronavirus patients were in serious condition, and 214 of them were in critical condition, with 192 on ventilators.

Four people died of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the number of deaths to 6,220 by Friday morning.

The Health Ministry data also showed that of the 5,252,718 Israelis who received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 4,804,891 had received the second dose as well. Of those who received vaccines on Thursday, just 7,947 Israelis were receiving their first dose.