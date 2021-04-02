IAF prepares for Independence Day airshow

The Israel Air Force (IAF) is preparing its air show for Israel’s 73rd Independence Day. The theme of the show is to be "Israeli Brotherhood," celebrating the end of a challenging year battling COVID-19.

This year, the show will pass over more localities than in the past, from Dan to Eilat, in order to salute all of Israel’s citizens. The show is scheduled for 10: 30 to 13: 00 and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country, with a special honorary flight over the Presidential residence at 8:45 p.m.

The planes will include the F-35I Adir, F-15 Baz, F-16I Sufa, F-16 Barak, and M-346I Lavi fighter jets, the Yanshuf, Yisur, and Atalaf assault helicopters, and the Re’em, Tzufit, Nachshon, Shimshon, and Karnaf transport helicopters. INP helicopters and firefighting planes will also be included.

The IAF aerobatic team will execute aerial performances with the "Efroni" aircraft between the hours of 08: 45-15: 00 over the following cities: Tiberias, Nahariya, Acre, Haifa, the beaches of Tel Aviv, Ashdod, and Ashkelon, Jerusalem’s Saker and Independence Parks, and Beer Sheva.

It is forbidden to use drones or any other aircraft near the flyover. Doing so is dangerous to the aircraft and the spectators alike.