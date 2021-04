Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) reach a great elevating moment after crossing the sea and breaking out into song. The midrash describes this moment as being so great that the simple man saw a greater vision then Yechezkel (Ezekiel) the prophet.

We know the famous pesukim (verses) that describe in detail the great G-dly images Yechezkel sees, so why is there no such description here, if here the Jews saw something greater? What did they actually see there at the sea?