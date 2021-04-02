British Holocaust denier handed prison sentence

A Holocaust denier from London with previous convictions for inciting hatred against Jews is headed to jail, JTA reported on Thursday.

Alison Chabloz, 57, was handed a nine-week prison sentence in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for saying on the social network Gab that “anything that’s worth controlling will have Jews there controlling it,” and that Jews turn their children into “psychopathic maniacs”.

Chabloz was convicted in Britain in 2018 of sending “offensive, indecent or menacing messages” after she posted songs on YouTube denying the Holocaust.

At the time, she was given a suspended sentence. The Westminster court decided to activate the suspended sentence and impose another nine weeks suspended sentence in case Chabloz engages again in racist incitement.

One of the songs Chabloz posted was about the young diarist Anne Frank. In another, she claimed that the Holocaust was “just a bunch of lies.”

During one session of her trial in January of 2018, Chabloz sang along in the courtroom as the judge reviewed the videos of her singing.

She was later banned from France, where Holocaust denial is prohibited, until 2059.