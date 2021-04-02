Jordan livid over Jewish visits to Temple Mount

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Thursday sent an official letter of protest to Israel, demanding that Israel, as the "occupying power", stop violating Palestinian Arab rights and maintain the existing historical and legal situation in eastern Jerusalem, and all respect the powers of the Islamic endowment administration.

Daifallah Al-Fayez, spokesperson of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, condemned the Israeli actions in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which he said were manifested in permitting "extremists" to visit and “break into” the Temple Mount.

Fayez said that Israel's policy toward the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a blatant violation of international law and of Israel's obligations as an "occupying power" in "occupied" eastern Jerusalem.

He stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only, and the Director of Islamic Endowments in Jordan is solely responsible for handling the affairs of the mosque, including granting permission to visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Temple Mount was left in the hands of the Jordanian Waqf following Jerusalem’s reunification in the Six Day War in 1967. The Waqf has taken advantage of this and removed every sign of ancient Jewish presence at the most Jewish holy site.

Police, in an attempt to appease the Waqf, discriminate against Jews. They limit the number of Jewish worshippers allowed on the Temple Mount at one time in order to prevent conflict with Muslim worshippers. They often close the Mount to Jews in response to Muslim riots – despite evidence that Muslim riots have been planned in advance for the specific purpose of forcing Jews out.

Despite this, Palestinian Arabs regularly blame Israel for the Arab riots and violence on the Temple Mount and, in general, falsely claim that Israel is trying to "Judaize" the compound.