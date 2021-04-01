Bennett will not recommend Lapid

Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett has decided not to recommend Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid for prime minister in his meeting with President Reuven Rivlin.

Bennett will likely also not recommend incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu either, and will likely recommend himself for the premiership.

Bennett will meet with Netanyahu tomorrow, and on Saturday night he will meet with Lapid, ahead of the round of recommendations at the President's Residence on Monday.

Netanyahu's officials stressed that the meeting between Prime Minister and Bennett was initiated by Netanyahu and will take place in the Prime Minister's Office.

Last night it was reported that Netanyahu offered Bennett to join the Likud, in exchange for Bennett recommending him as prime minister next week,

Also, according to the proposal, the offer will be valid for the next two Knessets, the party will receive senior portfolios in the next government and 20,000 functionaries and members of the Likud Central Committee who will support Bennett, according to Amit Segal's report in Channel 12 News.