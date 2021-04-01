Anti-Trump GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger pulls in record high donations in 2021

A Republican member of the House of Representatives who Trump vowed to “get rid” of after he voted for the former president’s second impeachment in February is seemingly more popular than ever, reeling in $2.2 million in donations during the first three months of 2021.

"Thank you! Such a strong showing!" tweeted Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois's 16th congressional district, on Thursday morning after the media began reporting about his fundraising success.

In February, Kinzinger along with nine other House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for allegations that on January 6 he incited supporters to storm the Capital over the disputed results of the election.

Trump and his political allies had set their sights on the 10 GOP representatives, promising to launch tough primary challengers against them in the 2022 House elections.

Anti-Trump Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaksa is also up for re-election in 2022. Trump supporters have already lined up behind the state’s commissioner of administration, Kelly Tshibaka, who announced on Monday she was leaving her post to challenge Murkowski for her seat.

"Get rid of them all," Trump said last month speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, referring to his Congressional GOP opponents.

Kinzinger’s large haul was close to three times the amount he received during the same period of time in the 2020 election, and three times greater than what was donated to his campaign in 2018.

"My priority is to get reelected. My priority is to continue to build this idea of country first and this movement, to help people that think likewise,” he said, according to Fox News.