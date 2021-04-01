No big deal? Hundreds of local COVID-19 mutations recorded in Israel
While hundreds of homegrown strains of Corona have been reported, health experts have mostly dismissed the new threat.
Covid- 19
Pexels
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYNo big deal? Hundreds of local COVID-19 mutations recorded in Israel
No big deal? Hundreds of local COVID-19 mutations recorded in Israel
While hundreds of homegrown strains of Corona have been reported, health experts have mostly dismissed the new threat.
Covid- 19
Pexels
top