Mahmoud Abbas to Nadav Argaman: 'We can sit together in the same jail cell'

New details were revealed about the Ramallah meeting between Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief Nadav Argaman, Kan 11 reported Wednesday night.

According to Kan 11, after Argaman requested that Abbas not hold joint elections with Hamas, Abbas said: "I don't work for you, I'll decide if there will be elections and with who. You built Hamas, not me."

For his part, Argaman warned that Israel will not hesitate to act and complain against the Palestinian Authority in Hague.

Abbas replied: "Go ahead. From my perspective, you and I can sit together in the same jail cell."

Two weeks ago, Kan reported that Argaman had asked Abbas not to hold elections so long as Hamas participated in them, but Abbas refused his request. The two discussed the upcoming elections for the Palestinian Authority, which are scheduled for May.