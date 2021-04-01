'Generations Light the Way':​ Remembering the six million

The Jewish directive to "remember" is defined by different expressions, including a communal responsibility to actively recall the past. This is passed from generation to generation through rituals, prayers and discussions.
Since the end of the Second World War and the Holocaust, Jews across the globe have accepted the collective responsibility to commemorate the past and remember the atrocities of the Shoah (Holocaust) in order to work towards a better future.
As part of this duty, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, which is dedicated to fostering Jewish identity and continuity, are promoting a joint venture that will bring the memory of the Shoah into the hearts and homes of people in Israel and around the world.
On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yad Vashem and Tzohar invite the public to take part in the "Generations Light the Way" project by lighting memorial candles in memory of the six million victims of the Shoah.
Families are encouraged to gather together to light six memorial candles and recite the traditional mourner's prayer "El Maleh Rahamim" and/or the poem "Nizkor – Let us Remember" by Holocaust survivor Abba Kovner, and take part in this special commemorative tradition as a way of imparting the memory of the Shoah to the next generation. "Generations Light the Way" provides a meaningful family-oriented remembrance opportunity, alongside various official commemorative ceremonies and other public activities to be held throughout Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Founder and Chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Association, Rabbi David Stav, said: "Throughout the ages, as Jews we have always worked to preserve the memory of the historical events that form the very basis of our existence. As a pivotal event which has defined our nation in modern times, remembering the Holocaust is critical for educating the next generations by exploring the depths to which humanity can descend when we are not committed to the basic values that underpin civil society. This important initiative invites the participation of people all over the world to support this central aspect of Jewish identity."
"Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads," remarked Acting Yad Vashem Chairman Ronen Plot. "As the last generation to be personally acquainted with Holocaust survivors, we have the great responsibility to ensure that what we saw, what we heard and what we learned is passed on to future generations. This lies at the center of Yad Vashem's mission."
Plot continued, "The meaningful initiative 'Generations Light the Way' is poised to be an annual activity that will help ensure that the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust will continue to be remembered for all time."