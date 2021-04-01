The Jewish directive to "remember" is defined by different expressions, including a communal responsibility to actively recall the past. This is passed from generation to generation through​ rituals, prayers​ and​ discussions.​

Since the end of the Second World War and the Holocaust,​ Jews across the globe​ have​ accepted the collective responsibility to commemorate the​ past and remember​ the​ atrocities of the Shoah (Holocaust)​ in order to​ work towards​ a​ better​ future.​

As part of this duty, Yad Vashem,​ the World Holocaust Remembrance Center,​ and​ the​ Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, which is​ dedicated to​ fostering​ Jewish identity and continuity,​ are​ promoting a joint venture that will bring the memory​ of the Shoah​ into​ the hearts and homes of​ people​ in Israel and around the world.​

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day​, Yad Vashem and​ Tzohar​ invite the public to take part in​ the​ "Generations Light the Way"​ project​ by lighting​ memorial candles in​ memory​ of the six million victims of the Shoah.​

Families are encouraged to gather​ together​ to​ light​ six memorial​ candles and​ recite​ the traditional​ mourner's​ prayer "El​ Maleh Rahamim"​ and/or the poem​ "Nizkor​ –​ Let us​ Remember" by​ Holocaust survivor​ Abba​ Kovner,​ and take part in this special​ commemorative tradition​ as a way of imparting the memory of the Shoah​ to the next generation. "Generations Light the Way" ​provides​ a meaningful family-oriented​ remembrance opportunity, alongside​ various official​ commemorative​ ceremonies and​ other​ public activities to be held throughout Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Founder and Chairman​ of the​ Tzohar​ Rabbinical Association,​ Rabbi David​ Stav, said: "Throughout the ages, as Jews we have always worked to preserve the memory of the historical events​ that form the very basis of​ our​ existence. As a pivotal event which has defined our nation in modern times, remembering the Holocaust is critical for educating the next generations by exploring​ the depths to which​ humanity can descend when we are not committed to the basic values ​​that underpin​ civil society. This important initiative invites the participation of people all over the world to support this central aspect of Jewish identity."

"Today, we​ find ourselves at a crossroads," remarked Acting Yad Vashem Chairman​ Ronen Plot.​ "As the last generation to be personally​ acquainted​ with Holocaust survivors,​ we​ have the great​ responsibility​ to ensure​ that what we saw,​ what we​ heard and​ what we​ learned​ is passed on to future generations. This​ lies​ at the center of Yad​ Vashem's​ mission."​

Plot​ continued,​ "The​ meaningful initiative 'Generations Light the Way' is poised to be an annual activity that​ will help​ ensure​ that the​ memory of the​ six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust will continue to be remembered for all time."