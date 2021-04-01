Balad party will not recommend any candidate for PM

The political bureau of the Arab Balad party issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said it had decided not to recommend to the President any of the candidates for the formation of the next government.

Balad is one of the three factions, along with Hadash and Ta’al, that make up the Joint List party.

"Balad calls on the Arab parties to refrain from making a recommendation, in part because in any case these are candidates who deny the rights of the Palestinian people, and are unwilling to repeal the Nationality Law and other racist and discriminatory laws. There is currently no serious candidate who is willing to commit to canceling the policy of pushing Arab society to the sidelines," said the party.

"We in Balad have nothing to look for in the internal struggles of the Israeli right-wing camp, and we will not be deceived by the illusions and lies of the Zionist left," it added.

Balad's political bureau stressed that "changing personalities is meaningless if policy is not fundamentally changed, and no such change is in sight."