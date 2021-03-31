Poll: 'Change bloc' wants Lapid to give PM position to Bennett to oust Netanyahu

A new poll of the 'bloc for change' shows that Israelis who wish to see Binyamin Netanyahu go want Yair Lapid to give up the premiership to Naftali Bennett in order to form a coalition without the Likud.

The survey, which was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News, found that 38% of voters for the anti-Netanyahu bloc want Lapid to stick to his guns and insist on being prime minister, while 62% would prefer that he cede the position to Bennett if it would mean removing Netanyahu from office.

The survey also shows that 80% of the Israeli public dissatisfied with the election results.

In addition, 80% of the public admitted that they felt Israel was heading towards another election and only 20% said they believed a stable government would be formed.

45% of respondents said they support the formation of a right-wing government led by Binyamin Netanyahu with support from the United Arab List, and 39% said they oppose such a government.

51% of respondents preferred that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett serve as a senior minister in a Netanyahu-led government and 49% prefer him as prime minister in a rotation agreement.