30 Travellers with fake COVID tests caught trying to enter Canada's by land and air

Thirty travellers carrying suspected fake COVID-19 test have been caught trying to enter Canada, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

"The CBSA is aware that fraudulent COVID-19 test results are being produced and that some travellers may attempt to use such fraudulent documentation when seeking entry to Canada. The CBSA is working closely with domestic and international partners to detect and intercept such documents as early as possible in the travel continuum," a CBSA spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The Canadian government mandates that all persons entering Canada provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

Between early January and late March, the CBSA reported that it discovered 10 suspicious test results at airport checks, while it discovered 20 suspicious test results between mid-February and late March at the country’s land borders.

The agency’s officers “are trained in examination techniques and use indicators, intelligence, and other information to determine a person’s admissibility to Canada.”

“This includes confirming the documentation required to be found admissible is valid and authentic," said the CBSA.

The agency told CTV News, “Where questions arise with regards to a traveller’s quarantine plan, health status, or molecular test documentation, CBSA border services officers refer the traveller to a (Public Health Agency of Canada) Quarantine Officer who will make a determination on the next steps.”

The majority of travellers have been following the country’s entry requirements. CBSA reported that in the last week, the compliance rate for air travellers has been 99.8 percent, while for land travellers, it has been 99.74 percent.

Under Canada’s Quarantine Act, the penalties for not providing a proper COVID test result upon entering the country range from up to six months in prison to a fine of up to $750,000.