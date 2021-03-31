Courtesy: Reuters
Egypt's new capital almost ready, awaits public influx
Egyptian authorities racing to prepare grandiose new capital city in the desert, awaiting arrival of civil servants in the area.
el-Sisi
REUTERS
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastEgypt's new capital almost ready, awaits public influx
Egypt's new capital almost ready, awaits public influx
Egyptian authorities racing to prepare grandiose new capital city in the desert, awaiting arrival of civil servants in the area.
el-Sisi
REUTERS
Courtesy: Reuters
top