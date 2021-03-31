Sa'ar to Lapid: I put the ego aside, now it's your turn

The chairman of the New Hope party, Gideon Sa’ar, on Tuesday evening called on Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to stop collecting recommendations for Prime Minister.

"On election night, a week ago, I announced that we would act, without ego, to form a government of change. Today it is my duty to say: The game of collecting recommendations will not lead to the formation of a government, only a purposeful and quick attempt to establish a realistic parliamentary majority," Sa'ar tweeted.

"The window of opportunity is limited in time," Sa’ar added, in an apparent reference to the possibility of the formation of a parliamentary majority for a government led by Naftali Bennett. "I gave up the ego. Now it's your turn."

In response, Lapid tweeted, "In order to form a government of change, we will be prepared for painful concessions. In the face of all the rumors of the past week, it is important to clarify: There is nothing I am not willing to consider, no stone will be left unturned, there is no possibility that we will not consider for forming the government of change and getting Netanyahu out of Balfour."

"I said during the election campaign, and I also say now - the state is more important than my own personal aspirations, or anyone else's. The task of the 'bloc of change' for the coming week is to prevent the danger that the President will impose the formation of a government on Netanyahu. The parties in the 'bloc of change' should recommend Yesh Atid, the largest party in the bloc," Lapid explained the collection of signatures, and clarified that he thinks he should be the Prime Minister in any alternative government.

"Once the process begins, everything will be on the table. We will be ready for painful concessions, the main thing is to form a government of change and go to work to cure the country of two years of social and political crisis," concluded Lapid.