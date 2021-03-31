Banned in Canada and the EU, neo-Nazi groups eying Australia

Four neo-Nazi groups that are banned in Europe and Canada are currently operating in Australia.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that police are warning of these groups making inroads in the country, as terrorism experts continue to sound the alarm as to the increasing danger posted by lone wolf far right extremists.

A new report compiled by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs and written by the U.K.’s Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) and Hedayah, a UAE-based extremism research centre, states that "Australia has become fertile ground for radical right extremist activism and violence."

It lists over a dozen far right groups operating in Australia. These organizations recruit disaffected youth through messaging platforms.

The report added that "Australian chapters of more fringe neo-Nazi cells [have been] actively engaged in campaigns of radical right terror and violence."

The four groups mentioned in the report that are banned elsewhere, but not in Australia, are: Combat 18, Blood and Honour, Generation Identify and the Proud Boys.

There are currently 27 groups listed as terrorist entities in Australia. The list include Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko Haram and Jemaah Islamiyah.

Australia recently listed Sonnenkrieg Division (SKD) as a terror group, the first neo-Nazi group in the country to get the designation.

William Allchorn, a CARR researcher, told ABC that Australia has "done well to kind of look at the Islamist extremist case but there hasn't been as much history in terms of countering violent extremism programming on the far right.”