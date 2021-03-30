Father of slain soldier to Netanyahu: Don't sit with Joint List

Herzel Hajaj, father of Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, murdered in a 2017 terror attack in Jerusalem at the age of 22, spoke to Arutz Sheva, and called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to do everything in his power to avoid a coalition alongside Israel's Arab parties.

On behalf of the Forum for Life, a group of about 140 families who have lost their loved ones to Arab terror, Hajaj said that following the previous round of elections, Netanyahu vowed not to sit with the Joint List, "because once the moment of truth arrives, we can't afford to be dependent on [them]." "Now that it serves his purpose," continues Hajaj, "We urge the Prime Minister to [keep his word] and refrain from partnering with the Arab parties represented by Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas.

Hajaj recalls how at the trial of terrorists responsible for murdering Israeli civilians, chairman of the Joint Arab List, Ahmad Tibi, waved a "victory" sign toward members of the grieving families. "We defeated him in the end," he says, pointing to Tzvi Houser and Yoaz Hendel leaving Blue and White to join the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government.

Asked whether United Arab List's (Ra'am) Abbas is any different from the Joint List, Hajaj says it might if the party renounces its current charter but that in its present form, it's worse than that of the PLO. "Abbas has been seen supporting families of convicted terrorists," he points out.

"I have nothing against local Arabs but if they're really interested in coexistence, they should elect leaders for whom murdering Jews isn't at the top of the agenda."

Hajaj also says he doesn't consider a Likud-led government supported by the Arab parties a "right-wing" coalition and fails to see how such a move would make sense since it would still be a "terrorist-supporting government."

"A 61-seat majority is immoral if it leans on support from individuals supporting terror," he continues.

According to Hajaj, the only valid option is a right-wing government with Sa'ar, Bennett, and Gantz alongside the Likud even if it means "everyone has to forego at least some of their ego."

Hajaj told Arutz Sheva about the hardship of not having his beloved daughter at his side during the holiday season as well as the charitable organization founded in her memory. "This war is about preventing the next terror attack," he says. "If the right legitimizes terror-supporters, there will be no way of averting future disasters," concludes Hajaj.